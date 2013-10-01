* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.5 pct
* Unilever sinks after warning about emerging markets
* Timing of U.S. data at issue after shutdown
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Oct 1 European shares rose in early trade
on Tuesday, bouncing from three-week lows in the previous
session, although gains were limited by a partial shutdown of
the U.S. government.
Food and beverage stocks featured among the top losers, hurt
by Unilever's warning that a slowdown in its
emerging markets had accelerated in the third quarter.
Unilever dropped 3.8 percent, while Heineken fell
1.3 percent and AB Inbev lost 1.5 percent.
At 0730 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,250.09 points. The index
has lost 1.9 percent since hitting a 5-year high two weeks ago.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 0.5 percent at 2,906.81 points.
The U.S. Congress missed a deadline on Monday for an
agreement on a spending bill and federal agencies were directed
to cut back services, potentially putting up to 1 million
workers on unpaid leave.
The impasse fuelled speculation about the timing of U.S.
data releases.
"The data flow will be disrupted, with Friday's labour
market report at risk if the shutdown lasts more than a day or
two and all other government data releases likely to be
suspended," Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note.
It also sparked longer-term concerns over whether Congress
will meet a mid-October deadline to raise the country's
debt-ceiling limit.
"We've been there before, and there was always a solution at
the end," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading, at Global Equities.
"Looking at the sharp rise in 'puts' last week, investors
have well anticipated this. The question now is how long it will
last and could it revive worries of a credit downgrade?"
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX index up 0.5 percent, and
France's CAC 40 up 0.5 percent.
"The U.S. shutdown is a central point for the markets, but
as long as the hope for just a temporary shutdown exists, it
will not be a strong burden for equities," Christian Stocker,
equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich, said.