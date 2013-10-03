LONDON Oct 3 European shares edged higher in
early trading on Thursday after declines in the previous
session, with strong economic data from China offsetting
concerns about the impact of a prolonged U.S. government
shutdown.
Expectations that some recent disappointing economic numbers
would force the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its policies loose
for longer were also seen underpinning the market.
However, investor mood remained relatively cautious given
the likely impact of the shutdown on talks to raise the U.S.
debt ceiling by mid-October, with analysts saying failure to do
this would push the world's biggest economy into default and
hurt the pace of economic recovery.
Activity in services sector in China, the world's biggest
metals consumer, expanded at the fastest pace in six months in
September as demand grew. The official purchasing managers'
index (PMI) for the non-manufacturing sector rose to 55.4, the
highest reading since March.
Miners were the top sectoral gainers, with the STOXX Europe
600 basic resources index gaining 0.6 percent, helping
the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index to advance 0.3
percent to 1,250.5 points by 0705 GMT. The index fell 0.7
percent in the previous session.