* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 percent
* BP gains, wins legal reprieve over Gulf spill payouts
* Market seen range-bound in near term
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Oct 3 European shares edged higher on
Thursday, recovering some of their poise after the previous
session's declines, helped by BP which won a reprieve
over Gulf spill payouts.
BP rose 0.7 percent, one of the top individual points
contributors to the FTEurofirst 300, after a U.S. court decision
potentially sparing the oil company billions of dollars of extra
costs over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
"This is a small, albeit important, bit of news for BP. We
think that the market has unjustifiably marked down the price
given the lack of clarity on the upside cost it may face and the
overhang of the Macondo situation," Atif Latif, director at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
Latif said that, with the start of more positive news flow
coming through and with the large discount to the sector and
peers, he remained positive on the outlook for BP.
BP shares, which have fallen more than 30 percent since the
Macondo well suffered a blowout in April 2010 resulting in the
oil spill, trade on a 12-month price/earnings ratio of 7.9
times, against the STOXX 600 Oil & Gas sector on 9.5
times, Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,248.24
points by 1055 GMT, having dropped 0.7 percent on Wednesday. The
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, meanwhile,
slipped 0.1 percent to 2,914.98 points.
The market could struggle to make much headway given the
likely impact of the U.S. government shutdown on talks to raise
the country's debt ceiling by mid-October. Failure could push
the world's biggest economy into default and hurt the pace of
economic recovery.
But expectations that recent downbeat economic numbers would
force the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep its policies loose for
longer alongside upbeat services PMI data from the euro zone and
China helped underpin equities.
"Markets still expect that eventually some sort of solution
will be found (in the United States), otherwise they would
correct much more," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at
BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
"They might get spooked a little bit more but we would
consider that a buying opportunity because ... monetary
conditions will remain very expansionary even if you get some
sort of (U.S. stimulus) tapering (and) the world economy is
picking up."
Barclays Capital technical analyst Lynnden Branigan said
that Wednesday's "inside" move on the Euro STOXX 50 - where all
of the trading activity was inside the range of the previous day
- "speaks of the indecisiveness in the market place".
Branigan reckoned that until later in the month, the index
will trade within the range seen over the last two weeks -
between 2,955 and 2,877.
"I don't think there's the impetus in the market to push it
either way."