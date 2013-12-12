LONDON Dec 12 European stocks fell on Thursday,
with the probable nomination of a relatively hawkish central
banker to the U.S. Federal Reserve adding to the view that it
may slow its monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought.
By 0804 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was
down 0.3 percent at 1,252.29.
Fortum provided support to the index, up 6.5
percent after the state-controlled Finnish utility said it has
agreed to sell its power grid in Finland to Suomi Power Networks
consortium for 2.55 billion euros ($3.52 billion).
Ex-Bank of Israel governor Stanley Fischer has been asked to
be the Federal Reserve's next vice chair, a source familiar with
the issue said on Wednesday, and is seen as less dovish than the
nominee to lead the U.S. central bank, Janet Yellen.
The news came late on a day which saw U.S. stocks post their
largest drop in a month after a provisional budget deal in
Washington removed one near-term reason for the Fed to maintain
its current pace of economic stimulus. Asian shares also
suffered on these "tapering" concerns.
U.S. retail sales and initial jobless claims data will be in
focus on Thursday, with traders saying a set of strong numbers
could harden the view that the Fed could begin a taper of its
asset purchases - known as quantitative easing (QE) - as early
as its policy meeting next week.
"The jury is still out as to whether the announcement to
start the tapering of QE will be made then, but arguably it's
the uncertainty that's eating into markets right now," Patrick
Latchford at Monex Capital Markets said.
"There are also suggestions that agreement on Capitol Hill
over the Federal Budget ... is adding weight to the argument for
swift action."