* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.2 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.2 pct
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 4.8 percent in two weeks
* Peugeot shares tumble again as GM offload stake
* Investment flows into Europe stocks still buoyant -Lipper
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 13 European stocks inched lower on
Friday in light volumes, adding to a near 5 percent pullback in
two weeks, as investors remained on edge before next week's U.S.
Federal Reserve policy meeting.
A recent batch of strong U.S. economic data has fuelled
speculation that the Fed could start winding down its stimulus
measures as soon as next week. That has prompted investors to
book profits on risky assets which have strongly benefited from
the central bank's massive liquidity injection.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
lost 0.2 percent, to 1,242.68 points, after hitting a two-month
low earlier in the session.
The benchmark index, which was up 15 percent on the year at
the end of November, has dropped about 4.8 percent since then,
its biggest decline in six months.
"For now, we're waiting for the Fed meeting next week before
re-entering the market, although the recent slide is creating
good buying opportunities," Barclays France director Franklin
Pichard said.
Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index lost 0.1 percent,
Germany's DAX index fell 0.1 percent and France's CAC
40 dipped 0.2 percent.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
lost 0.2 percent at 2,921.92 points.
Shares in UK insurer RSA were among the biggest
losers, down 7.2 percent after the group warned earnings would
fall in 2013 and that it might cut its dividend, leading the CEO
to resign.
Struggling French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
tumbled 12 percent, extending the losses from Monday night to 24
percent, after U.S. alliance partner General Motors sold
its 7 percent stake at a steep discount, a day after Peugeot
announced a big writedown and confirmed that it was mulling a
capital increase.
Peugeot's stock remains one of the most shorted across
Europe. Some 13.4 percent of its shares are out on loan,
according to data from Markit, as hedge funds bet the share
price will fall further.
"A lot of hedge funds have been expecting a capital
increase, so borrowing of the shares have been brisk. The GM
stake sale is a bonus," said David Noble, risk arbitrage trader
at Louis Capital Markets, in London.
Despite the broad pull-back in European stocks in December,
the asset class continued to see strong investment inflows.
According to Thomson Reuters' Lipper data, European equities
enjoyed a 24th straight week of inflows from U.S. investors in
the seven days to Dec. 12.