* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct, CAC 40 up 0.3 pct, closing at midday
* Germany, Switzerland, Italy closed for the day
* Italy still down 58 pct from 2007 peaks
* Brisk inflows going into European equities
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Dec 24 European stocks inched up on
Tuesday morning, adding to a sharp rally in the past four
sessions, although trading in the shortened session was thin.
Many stock markets such as Germany, Switzerland and Italy
were closed for the Christmas break.
At 0900 GMT, Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.4
percent, France's CAC 40 up 0.3 percent, and Spain's
IBEX up 0.5 percent.
After an hour of trading, volumes were extremely low,
representing about 5 percent of a daily average volume for both
the FTSE 100 and CAC 40, and 12 percent for the IBEX.
With just a few sessions remaining before the end of the
year, European shares have gained about 15 percent so far in
2013, mostly propelled by central banks' massive liquidity
injections as well as an improvement in economic data from both
Europe and the United States.
"The rally should continue next year, Europe still has a big
potential for a catch-up rally versus Wall Street," Saxo Bank
sales trader Andrea Tueni said.
While Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average and
S&P 500 as well as Germany's DAX trade at
all-time highs, other euro zone stock indexes, hammered during
the region's sovereign debt crisis, are still well below highs
hit in 2007.
France's CAC 40 is still about 32 percent below peaks seen
before the global financial crisis, while Spain's IBEX is down
39 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB down 58 percent.
As fears over Italy and Spain receded in 2013 and volatility
dropped, European equities saw a return of investment flows from
global investors in the second part of the year.
According to data from fund-tracking EPFR Global, European
equity funds have enjoyed net weekly inflows in the past 25
weeks in a row.
In the week ending Dec 18, even as investors pulled $3.4
billion from global equity funds in the run-up to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's decision to start trimming its massive
stimulus, investors continued to pour in money into European
stocks, EPFR data showed.
London's stock market will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday,
while Euronext markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Brussels
will close at 1300 GMT. Madrid will also close at 1300 GMT.