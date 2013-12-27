BRIEF-IDBI Bank says conciliation proceedings regarding wage revision to take place on April 11
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
LONDON Dec 27 Germany's DAX equity index hit a record high on Friday as European shares rose to extend their year-end rally, with the region's markets tracking a record closing high on Wall Street and gains in Asia.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose by 0.5 percent to 1,306.60 points by 0810 GMT, pushing the index back near its 2013 high of 1,316.42 points reached in early November, which marked its best level since mid-2008.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose by 0.7 percent to 3,094.32 points while the DAX rose 0.8 percent to a new record high of 9,565.07 points.
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
* Says AP High court has dismissed appeal filed by directorate of enforcement, Hyderabad