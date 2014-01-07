* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.5 percent
* Market turns positive after German unemployment falls
* Spanish stocks outperform; hopes of Panama deal for Sacyr
* Volvo surges in delayed reaction to U.S. data
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 7 European stocks rose back towards
five and a half year highs on Tuesday, boosted by strength in
the region's periphery and lower than expected unemployment
figures from Germany.
Scandinavian stocks were also strong and provided many of
the top gainers, playing catch-up after much of the Nordic
region was shut on Monday for a market holiday.
A flat open on European bourses turned positive after
Germany reported an unexpected drop in unemployment, with
gradual gains leaving the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
up 0.5 percent at 1,315.86 by 1036 GMT.
The rise comes after a weak start to the year but leaves the
index just 0.3 percent off the 5-1/2 year high touched on the
first trading day of 2014.
"An unexpected drop in German unemployment has been enough
to tempt the bulls back to the table as they look to test the
New Year's correction, with Europe moving higher across the
board," Toby Morris, senior sales trader at CMC Markets, said.
Spanish blue chips outperformed for a second
straight day, up 1.6 percent, receiving a boost from Sacyr
, which gained 5.8 percent after the Panama Canal
authority proposed an end to a dispute with a Spanish-led
consortium fronted by the construction firm.
Banks in Spain also gained strongly on better prospects for
the domestic economy, with Banco Popular's 5.5 percent
gain leading FTSEurofirst 300 stocks.
Spain outperformed among European shares on Monday as well,
buoyed by better than a expected PMI services sector data.
"Spain has had to make massive changes, but they've done it,
and they're starting to see the benefits in their PMIs. They're
demonstrating how reform is supposed to happen," Nick Xanders,
who heads equity research at BTIG, said.
Portuguese stocks hit a three-year high, and good
demand for an Irish sovereign bond also lifted sentiment around
the euro zone's previously struggling economies.
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
gained 4.2 percent, the second top riser in Europe,
after agreeing to sell 49 percent of Dansk Supermarked,
Denmark's largest retailer, to focus on core businesses.
While Denmark was not shut for a holiday on Monday, Sweden
and Finland were, and Stockholm-listed truckmaker Volvo
gained 4 percent, with the exchange open for the
first time since data showed that orders for heavy trucks in
North America rose 50 percent in December compared to November.
Traders said that now the holiday season had finished,
volumes should return to the market, helping European shares
shrug off their slightly weak start to the year.
"We have seen the market start the year on low volumes, much
of which we have seen as some natural portfolio adjustments into
the first quarter of 2014," Atif Latif, head of trading at
Guardian Stockbrokers, said.
"Now as the volumes are starting to pick up we have seen
some strong production figures followed by macro data that
continued to show strength... We maintain (a) bullish market
outlook."