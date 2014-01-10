* FTSEurofirst 300 rises 0.5 pct in morning trade
* Personal & household goods shares top gainers
* Watchmaker Swatch advances on positive outlook
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 10 European equities bounced back on
Friday, with personal and household goods advancing following a
positive update from watchmaker Swatch and peripheral euro zone
stocks adding to brisk gains made so far this year.
Swatch Group rose 4.1 percent after saying it
expected "dynamic growth" this year, easing concerns of a
downturn in export destination China.
The world's largest watchmaker, whose luxury brands such as
Omega and Breguet are popular in emerging markets, helped the
STOXX Europe 600 personal and households index to rise
more than 1 percent and hit the top spot on the sectoral
gainers' list.
"Luxury goods will be in demand this year as an improving
economic outlook in developed markets is also good for emerging
markets," said Didier Duret, chief investment officer at
ABN-AMRO Private Banking.
"Strong equities are reflecting the sweet spot the central
bankers are providing for the market. Investors believe that we
are way off higher interest rates and the European economy is on
a good footing."
At 0911 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.5 percent at 1,322.05 points, with
Spain's IBEX rising 0.8 percent, Italy's FTSE MIB
gaining 0.5 percent and Lisbon's PSI 20
advancing 0.5 percent.
The IBEX, the FTSE MIB and the PSI 20 are up 3 to 8 percent
this year, helped by recent demand for Ireland's first bond sale
since it exited its EU/IMF bailout and on expectations Portugal
will be able to exit its bailout programme this year as planned.
The indexes have outperformed the FTSEurofirst, which is up
just 0.5 percent in 2014. The pan-European index's rally on
Friday stalled just below the previous session's 5-1/2-year
high, with investors staying cautious before U.S. jobs data
later in the day.
According to a Reuters poll, non-farm payrolls rose by
196,000 jobs last month, but the survey was conducted before
Wednesday's data, which showed the private sector hired staff at
the fastest pace in 13 months in December.
Robust data could prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to move
forward with plans to further wind down its quantitative easing
programme. A stimulus cut is seen as negative for shares as it
lowers liquidity.
Among individual movers, Lufthansa rose 5.7
percent to the top of the FTSEurofirst, with traders pointing to
positive broker comments and a company presentation forecasting
a shrinking 2014 fuel bill.