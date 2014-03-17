LONDON, March 17 European shares were buoyed by
gains in major German stocks Siemens and RWE
on Monday, steadying after heavy losses in the
previous week on concerns about geopolitical tensions in
Ukraine.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
3.2 percent last week, rose 0.2 percent to 1,286.72 points in
early session trading, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50 index also gained 0.3 percent to 3,013.97
points.
Siemens rose after JPMorgan upgraded its rating on the stock
to "overweight" from "neutral", while RWE advanced as traders
welcomed a deal to sell its oil and gas production arm DEA
to investors led by Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman for 5.1 billion euros ($7.10 billion).
Traders took a vote in Crimea at the weekend in favour of
annexing the region from Ukraine - a move Western powers have
said is illegal and will lead to sanctions against Russia - in
their stride, with some arguing that they did not expect any
immediate escalation in the tensions.
"People are not panicking. Much of the Crimea news had been
priced in last week and the market is now just calming itself
down," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central
Markets Investment Management. ($1 = 0.7181 Euros)