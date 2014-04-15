* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.3 pct
* Euro STOXX 50 pierces below support, sends bearish signal
* Speculations over weak China GDP reading weigh on miners
* SABMiller, Nestle, L'Oreal give weak updates
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, April 15 European stocks sank on
Tuesday, resuming last week's sell-off as worries over
escalating tension in Ukraine and weak updates by bellwethers
including Nestle spooked investors.
Renewed concerns over the pace of growth in China ahead of
GDP figures due on Wednesday also weighed on sentiment, with
mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto losing
2 percent ant 3.1 percent respectively.
According to a Reuters poll, China is forecast to have grown
at its slowest rate in five years in the first quarter, growing
by 7.3 percent, although speculations of a lower growth rate on
Tuesday prompted investors to dump European mining shares,
traders said.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended 1 percent lower at 1,306.85 points, resuming last week's
slide during which the index lost about 3 percent, before
slightly bouncing back on Monday.
The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
dropped 1.3 percent to 3,091.52 points, closing below a key
support level, its 50-day moving average, sending a bearish
technical signal.
"We're cautious in the short term, we're waiting to see how
the geopolitical situation evolves. There are a lot of
uncertainties about Ukraine, which could become a negative
catalyst for stocks if things spin out of control," Barclays
France director Franklin Pichard said.
Russia declared Ukraine on the brink of civil war on Tuesday
as Kiev said an "anti-terrorist operation" against pro-Moscow
separatists was under way, with troops and armoured personnel
carriers seen near a flashpoint eastern town.
Germany's DAX index, seen as the most vulnerable to
the crisis in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, sank 1.8
percent, with Continental down 2.3 percent and Daimler
down 3.4 percent.
"Things have not improved in Ukraine, and this is weighing
on the markets," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer
at Swiss bank Reyl, adding that stocks now needed firm evidence
of a recovery in earnings to rally again, after making little
headway during the first quarter.
On Tuesday, a number of blue-chips posted business updates
that fell short of analyst expectations.
SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer by
sales and which has a large exposure to Africa, China and other
emerging markets, posted a modest rise in full-year lager sales
volumes, sending its shares down 2.3 percent.
French cosmetics group L'Oreal and Nestle
both undershot market expectations with first-quarter
sales, although they forecast a return to top-line growth in
coming quarters.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Alison Williams)