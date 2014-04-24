(Restores dropped words from attribution in 5th paragraph.)
* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 0.8 pct
* M&A activity boosts Alstom, Scania
* Scheinder rallies after update
* Mood underpinned by Apple buyback, Facebook update
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 24 European shares resumed their
upward trend on Thursday as mergers and acquisitions and a solid
update from France's Schneider Electric fuelled a rally in the
industrial sector.
Shares in Alstom jumped 10.8 percent to the top of
the FTSEurofirst 300 after Bloomberg reported that General
Electric was in talks to buy the turbine and train maker
for about $13 billion. The French firm said it had not been
informed of any potential public tender offer.
Scania was the second-biggest riser, up 10
percent, after its fourth-largest shareholder said it would
accept Volkswagen's takeover offer for the truck
maker.
M&A activity in Europe is gathering momentum and has helped
European shares advance in recent days, as drug companies
GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis disclosed an
asset swap and speculation emerged about a Pfizer bid
for AstraZeneca.
"The markets at the moment are constantly looking for
reassurance, with all that is going on in Ukraine, and M&A
activity shows in the corporate world at least it's business as
usual," said Farhan Ahmad, a trader at Tradenext.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6
percent at 1,346.81 points at 0757 GMT, recouping most of the
losses suffered the previous day and resuming an advance begun
last week. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was up
0.8 percent at 3,199.81 points.
The STOXX 600 Europe Industrial goods and services index
was up 1 percent, also supported by a 4.8 percent rise
in Schneider Electric. The electrical-gear maker
reported a rise in first-quarter sales and said business in
Western Europe had improved.
Tech shares also rebounded after U.S. consumer giant Apple
approved another $30 billion in share buybacks and
social network Facebook said its mobile advertising
business accelerated in the first three months of the year,
helping it beat forecasts.
About a quarter of S&P 500 companies have reported
results so far in the earnings season. Seventy-two percent have
reported earnings in line with or beating forecasts, with
profits up 2.8 percent overall, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine data.
In Europe, about 10 percent of STOXX 600 companies
have reported results so far, with 54 percent in line with or
beating forecasts.
Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Larry King)