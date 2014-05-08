LONDON May 8 Euro zone shares rebounded on
Thursday afternoon as the European Central Bank's President
Mario Draghi was seen as opening the door to more stimulus
measures in June.
The euro zone blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was
up 0.5 percent at 3,178.17 points after trading as low as
3,153.03 points earlier in the session. The pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 was also up 0.5 percent.
The ECB, which is trying to counter the risk of low
inflation in the euro zone, kept its rate on hold on Thursday
but Draghi said the council could act next month, when the
bank's staff forecasts are published.
"At the end of this discussion I would say that the
governing council is comfortable with acting next time but
before we want to see the staff projections that will come out
in early June," Draghi said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)