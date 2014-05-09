LONDON May 9 European stocks edged lower on
Friday as disappointing updates from blue chips such as Spanish
telecoms operator Telefonica sobered the mood after a
market rally on the previous day.
At 0704 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 0.2 percent at 1,356.85 points, with Spain's Ibex
also down 0.2 percent.
Shares in heavyweight Telefonica fell 1 percent as
the company missed market expectations with a 23 percent fall in
net profit.
"It looks like Telefonica came in a bit weaker and we had
some people going short of the Ibex as a results," Rupert
Osborne, futures dealer at IG, said.
Adding to the gloom, Nordic builder Skanska saw
its operating profit for the period rise less than forecast,
sending its shares down 1.7 percent.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)