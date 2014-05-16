LONDON May 16 Major European equity indexes
opened flat to lower on Friday as a gloomier economic picture in
Europe and a selloff on Wall Street dented risk appetite, though
the caution was balanced by hopes for renewed deal-making
activity.
French industrial and telecoms conglomerate Bouygues
was a sharp outperformer, rising 3.7 percent on
speculation about a possible tie-up with Orange, whose
shares rose 1.2 percent.
At 0708 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was down 0.1 percent at 1,356.89 points, while France's
CAC was up 0.1 percent after recording its steepest
daily fall since late March on Thursday on the back of
disappointing GDP data.
"Markets are vulnerable because growth expectations are a
little bit too high," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst
at CMC Markets UK.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)