LONDON, June 3 European shares gave up some of
their recent gains in early trade on Tuesday ahead of fresh
inflation and unemployment data from the eurozone.
Technology and telecommunications stocks, including
Finland's Nokia, Sweden's Ericsson and
France's ALcatel-Lucent, were among the worst
performers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300, down
0.2 percent By 0716 GMT.
The UK FTSE 100, France's CAC 40 and
Germany's DAX were down between 0.1 and 0.2 percent.
Recent economic data have pointed to a weaker-than-expected
recovery for the single-currency bloc, though share prices have
been supported by the prospect of fresh intervention from the
European Central Bank when it meets this week.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Atul Prakash)