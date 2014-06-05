* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, hovers below 6-1/2 yr high
* Risks seen on the downside following the ECB
* Put/call ratio, volatility index signal cautiousness
* Remy drops after posting fall in profit, dividend cut
PARIS, June 5 European shares were steady early
on Thursday, with indexes hovering below recent multi-year peaks
ahead of a European Central Bank meeting that is expected to
yield fresh measures to spur euro-zone growth.
At 0752 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was flat, at 1,374.96 points.
At its meeting on Thursday, the ECB is expected to impose
negative interest rates on its overnight depositors, seeking to
prompt banks to lend instead and to prevent the region from
slipping into Japan-like deflation, and launch a long-term
refinancing operation (LTRO) targeted at businesses.
A number of traders and fund managers warned of risks of a
pull-back in stocks following the ECB announcement and press
conference.
"Stocks seem capped at the moment, and risks are mostly on
the downside if the ECB doesn't deliver. It's very difficult to
predict what the new measures will be. It's best to be 'neutral'
equities right now," said Arnaud Scarpaci, fund manager at
Montaigne Capital, in Paris.
"The ECB will certainly announce something, but it might
keep some ammunitions for the coming months, and markets might
be disappointed if the measures unveiled today are not strong
enough."
The Euro STOXX 50 put/call ratio, one of Europe's
widely-used gauges of investor sentiment, has recently risen,
signalling that equity investors have been hedging their
portfolio against a potential market correction following the
ECB announcement.
The ratio - which measures the trading volume of 'put'
options versus 'call' options on the Euro STOXX 50
has risen to 1.64, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream shows.
A ratio below 1 usually signals bullishness, while a ratio
above 1.5 usually signals that investors are turning cautious,
buying 'puts' as a hedge for their equity portfolios in case of
a market sell-off.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known as the
VSTOXX, has been sending a similar signal in the past few
sessions. It has surged 10 percent in the past week, reflecting
investors' appetite for portfolio protection despite the
market's recent rally.
The VSTOXX, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50,
is used to measure the cost of protecting stock holdings against
market corrections as it usually moves in the opposite direction
to cash equities.
"After two weeks of relative calm on the market, the stress
is now rising. However, a narrow majority of market players are
still buyers," said Guillaume Dumans, co-head of research firm
2Bremans.
Shares in Mediaset rose 3.2 percent after reports
that Telefonica would make an offer to buy Italian
broadcaster's stake in Spanish pay-TV group Digital Plus.
Remy Cointreau fell 0.8 percent after the French
spirits group said it would slash its dividend as its annual
operating profit fell sharply, hit by a Chinese government
crackdown on corruption that has sapped demand for premium
cognac.
Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank shares ticked down 0.2
percent after the German bank's plans for an 8 billion-euro ($11
billion) capital hike came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday when a
procedural bottleneck in a German court forced it to delay the
issue by several days.
