By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 5 Euro zone shares rallied on
Thursday, led by banks and peripheral indexes, as the European
Central Bank unveiled a string of measures to fight low
inflation and boost the euro zone economy.
The announcement lifted the German blue-chip DAX
index to an all-time high of 10,013.69, before it ticked back
down to 9,967.01, an overall increase of 0.4 percent on the day.
The euro zone Euro STOXX index rose 1.1 percent,
setting a six-year high at 333.80, with the blue-chip Europe
STOXX50 up 1.2 percent.
The ECB cut rates, effectively charging banks to deposit
cash at the central bank, and outlined a four-year 400 billion
euro ($544.86 billion) scheme aimed at stimulating credit at a
time when banks face tough scrutiny of their asset quality.
"This is very positive for equities because implicit in the
announcement is that rates are going to be low for a very long
time," said Manish Singh, director and head of investment
services at Crossbridge Capital.
"One also has to feel positive because Draghi will likely
follow this up with more announcements at the next meeting."
Euro zone banks, which depend on the health of their
domestic economy for their earnings and are facing stress tests
by the ECB, surged 2 percent.
Italian and Spanish stocks led risers as
investors expected the ECB's measures to bring relief to two
economies struggling with low inflation and lending growth.
Italian domestic lender Banco Popolare and Spanish
peer Banco de Sabadell rose 2.8 percent and 4.5
percent, respectively, to feature among top gainers on the euro
zone Euro STOXX index.
The ECB measures, aimed at bringing down borrowing costs
where they are still elevated and stimulating lending, also
benefited companies struggling with high debt piles and meagre
profits, such as French car maker Peugeot, up 3.3
percent.
The price of insuring against future swings in the euro zone
blue chips, as measured by the Euro STOXX volatility index
, fell 11 percent to a six-month low.
