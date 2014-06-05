* Euro STOXX up 0.7 pct as ECB unveils stimulus measure
* Index cools off after setting 6-yr high
* Banks, southern bourses lead gainers
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, June 5 Euro zone shares rose on
Thursday, led by banks and periphery indexes, as the European
Central Bank unveiled a string of measures to fight low
inflation and boost the currency bloc's economy.
The ECB cut rates, effectively charging banks to deposit
cash at the central bank, and outlined a four-year 400 billion
euro ($544.86 billion) scheme aimed at stimulating credit at a
time when banks face tough scrutiny of their asset quality.
Euro zone banks, which depend on the health of the
domestic economy for their earnings and are facing stress tests
by the ECB, surged 1.3 percent.
The central bank stopped short of large-scale asset buying
known as quantitative easing, but chief Mario Draghi said it is
preparing for possible purchases of asset-backed securities to
support small business and would take more action if necessary.
"This is very positive for equities because implicit in the
announcement is that rates are going to be low for a very long
time," said Manish Singh, director and head of investment
services at Crossbridge Capital.
"One also has to feel positive because Draghi will likely
follow this up with more announcements at the next meeting."
The Euro STOXX index was up 0.7 percent at 331.36
points after setting a six-year high at 333.80. The blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.8 percent at 3,262.72 points.
The announcement lifted the German blue-chip DAX
index to an all-time high of 10,013.69 before it ticked back
down to 9,930.00, flat on the day.
The index surged in high volume as Draghi spoke, before
trimming its gains in lower trading activity into the close.
Traders attributed the move to profit-taking on announcements
that had largely been expected.
"There wasn't anything there that surprised me," said Marc
Ostwald, a strategist at Monument Securities. "It's a big
bazooka but on the other hand a lot of it looks like a Chekhov's
gun: there is a lot which will happen in the future."
PERIPHERY LEADS
Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
indexes, up between 1 percent and 1.4 percent, led risers as
investors expected the ECB's measures to bring relief to
economies struggling with low inflation and lending growth.
Greek shares were up 2.8 percent.
Italian bank Mediobanca and Spanish lender Banco
de Sabadell rose around 3.5 percent to feature among
top risers on the euro zone Euro STOXX index.
The ECB measures are also expected to benefit companies
struggling with high debt piles and meagre profits, such as
French car maker Peugeot, up 2.5 percent.
The price of insuring against future swings in the euro zone
blue chips, as measured by the Euro STOXX volatility index
, fell 7.8 percent and briefly hit a six-month low.
Europe bourses in 2014: link.reuters.com/pap87v
Asset performance in 2014: link.reuters.com/gap87v
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Catherine Evans)