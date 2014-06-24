* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.2 pct, near 6-1/2 year high
* Syngenta surges on report of Monsanto bid interest
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 24 European shares rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by new signs of corporate takeover activity, with
agrochemicals company Syngenta surging on a media
report that peer Monsanto had considered buying it.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent to 1,391.68 points, recovering from a 0.5 percent
decline in the previous session and putting the index back in
striking distance of last week's 6-1/2 year high of 1,399.62.
Swiss group Syngenta rose 5.7 percent following a Bloomberg
report that Monsanto may bid. A spokesman for Syngenta was not
immediately available for comment.
Mark Burgess, chief investment officer at Threadneedle
Investments, said that a pick-up in mergers and acquisition
(M&A) activity would keep the region's stock markets buoyant.
"Our outlook for equity markets for the remainder of the
year is positive. M&A has made a welcome return in recent
months," said Burgess.
Syngenta's gains enabled Switzerland's main SMI equity index
to rise by 0.5 percent, beating gains of 0.2 percent on
Germany's DAX equity index and a rise of 0.4 percent on
France's CAC-40.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index has risen by about 6 percent
since the start of 2014, while the DAX has hit record highs and
is up by about 4 percent.
Although European stock markets have edged back from those
highs over the last week, partly due to a rise in the price of
oil following violence in Iraq, many traders and investors
expect further gains for stock markets for the rest of the year.
"Equities remain the asset class of choice," Union Bancaire
Privee chief economist Patrice Gaultry said.
