LONDON, June 24 European shares rose on Tuesday,
buoyed by new signs of corporate takeover activity with
agrochemicals company Syngenta surging on a media
report that peer Monsanto had considered buying it.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2
percent to 1,391.68 points, recovering from a 0.5 percent
decline in the previous session and putting the index back in
sight of a 6-1/2 year high of 1,399.62 points reached last week.
Swiss group Syngenta rose 5.7 percent following a Bloomberg
report that Monsanto had considered buying it. A spokesman for
Syngenta was not immediately available for comment.
Mark Burgess, chief investment officer at Threadneedle
Investments, said that a pick-up in mergers and acquisition
(M&A) activity would support the region's stock markets.
"Our outlook for equity markets for the remainder of the
year is positive. M&A has made a welcome return in recent
months," said Burgess.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)