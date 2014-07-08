LONDON, July 8 Banks dampened a tentative
rebound in European equity indexes on Tuesday as Germany's
Commerzbank was said to be negotiating a settlement
with U.S. authorities.
Shares in the German lender fell 3.5 percent as sources told
Reuters U.S. authorities have begun settlement talks with the
bank and larger competitor Deutsche Bank, down 0.5
percent, over their dealings with countries blacklisted by the
United States.
At 0712 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.1 percent at 1,382.48 points at 0712 GMT, with
French plane maker Airbus and British miner Rio Tinto
among top risers after recommendation upgrades from UBS
and Barclays, respectively.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)