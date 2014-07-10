BRIEF-Vedanta approves allotment of co's shares to shareholders of Cairn India
* Says approved allotment of shares of Vedanta Limited ('vedanta') to shareholders of Cairn India Limited ('cairn') Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 European shares edged lower on Thursday, led by Nordic shares after disappointing updates by Norwegian bank DNB and Swedish construction firm Skanska.
Norway's largest bank posted lower than expected second-quarter results, partly due to higher loan losses, while Skanska said its Latin American operations showed continued losses.
They were among top fallers on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.1 percent at 1,362.27 points at 0715 GMT.
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago