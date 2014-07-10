(Corrects RIC symbol for Lisbon index in second paragraph)
LONDON, July 10 European shares extended losses
on Thursday, weighed down by heavy falls in southern indexes
after weak economic data from Italy and mounting concern about
the financial health of Portugal's largest listed bank.
Lisbon's PSI Index fell 3 percent by 0910 GMT,
lagging all other European benchmarks, after shares and bonds of
the chief shareholder in Banco Espirito Santo were
suspended over "material difficulties" at its parent company
ESI.
Italy's FTSE MIB fell 1.7 percent after data showed
Italian industrial output posted its steepest monthly decline
since November 2012, casting doubts over the country's economic
recovery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.9
percent at 1,351.67 points, having sharply extended early
losses.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Lionel Laurent)