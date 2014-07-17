* Raiffeisen, Metro fall after sanctions on Russia
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct
* Fiat rises on media report of Volkswagen bid interest
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 17 European stock markets fell on
Thursday as new Western sanctions on Russia and mixed corporate
earnings dented investors' appetite for equities.
Stocks with high exposure to Russia were among the top
fallers after the European Union and the United States increased
sanctions over what Washington says is Moscow's failure to curb
violence in Ukraine.
Among stocks exposed to Russia were Austrian bank Raiffeisen
, which fell 2.8 percent, while German retailer Metro
shed 2.2 percent and Italy's Unicredit
declined by 1.3 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas Index also fell by 0.7
percent. Energy companies are likely to feel the impact of the
sanctions because Europe imports much of its oil and gas from
the region.
"The Russia sanctions are having a bit of an impact on the
European markets. We're entering into a mildly bearish phase.
The financials and natural resources companies could be squeezed
a bit," said Mike Turner, European equity derivatives broker at
XBZ Ltd.
FIAT RISES
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4
percent to 1,370.39 points, slipping back after rising 1.3
percent the previous day. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index also fell 0.5 percent to 3,185.41 points.
Engineering group Sandvik was the worst-performing
stock on the FTSEurofirst 300 index in percentage terms, falling
3.4 percent after it posted a steeper-than-expected fall in
second quarter earnings.
However, carmaker Fiat bucked the weaker markets to
rise by 3.9 percent, after German monthly Manager Magazin
reported Volkswagen was interested in buying Fiat.
Both VW and Fiat declined to comment.
Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian Stockbrokers,
saw any declines in the European markets, which hit multi-year
highs in June, as short-lived with many investors expecting
economic stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB)
to support equities towards the end of 2014.
"The market overall, given the largest rally in 3 months,
will see some natural profit taking today," said Latif.
"Overall the market remains in good shape for a move higher
after this consolidation phase," he said, adding that buyers
were re-entering the market when prices weakened.
(additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)