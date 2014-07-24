* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.4 pct, FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.8 pct
* Strong euro zone data, Spanish results lift recovery hopes
* Earnings picture mixed; BASF falls after miss
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, July 24 European shares rose on
Thursday, with southern indexes leading the charge, as
better-than-expected euro zone economic data and some strong
corporate results in Spain injected some optimism about the
region's recovery.
Pan-European indexes turned positive after data showed the
euro zone's private sector expanded at the fastest rate in three
months in July, helping dispel investor concerns after a string
of disappointing data in recent months.
"People were over-responding to some of the weaker numbers,"
said Peter Westaway, head of the investment strategy group at
Vanguard, noting seasonal factors and tensions in Ukraine had
weighed on recent surveys.
"The underlying story is still intact, which is the recovery
is ongoing but is weak."
The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.8
percent at 3,217.18 points while the broader FTSEurofirst 300
index index was up 0.4 percent at 1,381.21 points by
1021 GMT.
Spain's Ibex 35 index rose 1.6 percent, the biggest
performer among major country indexes, after results from
mid-sized lenders Banco Sabadell and Bankinter
showed net income from lending rose at a
higher-than-expected rate in the second quarter.
That in turn pointed to a sustained turnaround in the
country's banking sector.
"As long as we have good results from this part of the P&L
(profit and loss statement), a net income and a good capital
ratio, the banks should have a slow but solid recovery," Javier
Bernat Valenzuela, an analyst at ESN/Beka Finance, said.
Shares in Sabadell and Bankinter rose 4.7 percent and 1.3
percent respectively.
POSITIVE NOTE
Also striking a positive note on the Spanish economy, a
recovery in the Spanish advertising market helped media group
Mediaset Espana record a 58.6 bounce in earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in the first six
months of the year.
Shares in the firm surged 7.7 percent, while its Italian
parent company Mediaset added 7.3 percent. Italy's FTSE
MIB was up 1.5 percent.
Portugal's PSI 20 rose for a second day, up 1
percent, after two major investors bought into Banco Espirito
Santo, which had dragged down the Portuguese bourse in
the past month amid financial concerns surrounding its founding
family.
European indexes were further helped by telecoms gear maker
Nokia, up 7.6 percent after it unveiled a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit margin in its core
networks unit.
Overall, however, an early batch of second-quarter company
results pointed to a mixed performance for European firms.
Germany's BASF, the world's largest chemicals
company by sales, fell 1.8 percent as quarterly operating
earnings rose slightly less than expected, partly due to a
stronger euro.
Geopolitical tensions were also in focus after a Ukrainian
rebel leader confirmed that pro-Russian separatists had an
anti-aircraft missile of the type Washington says was used to
shoot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and it could have
originated in Russia.
European Union ambassadors will debate proposals on Thursday
on restricting Russian access to Europe's capital markets and
defence and energy technology, but are not expected to make a
quick decision.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent)