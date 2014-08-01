LONDON Aug 1 European equity indexes were flat
to lower early on Friday as investors held fire ahead of U.S.
jobs data expected to shed light on the chances of an early end
to the Federal Reserve's ultra-easy, equity-friendly monetary
policy.
While positive for the global economy at large, a strong
U.S. employment report would strengthen the case for an early
interest rate hike by the Fed, whose monetary largesse has been
key in fuelling a nearly 40 percent rally in European equities
over the past two years.
"I still think good data is good for the stock market in the
long term because it means the global recovery is still on
track," Farhan Ahmad, a trader at Tradenext, said.
"Short term, however, we may see some reverberation in the
stock market and some further weakening."
At 0705 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index was down 0.1 percent at 1,347.70 points, falling for a
third straight session.
French telecommunications company Iliad SA dropped
10.6 percent, the top faller on the FTSEurofirst, after making a
surprise offer for T-Mobile US Inc that set up a
potential bidding war with Sprint Corp.
Shares in Vinci also fell 7.6 percent as Europe's
biggest construction and concessions company warned it expects
a slowdown in the second half of 2014, especially outside
Europe, and a slight decrease in its revenue for the year on a
like-for-like basis.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)