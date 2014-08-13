* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.8 pct
* German shares' P/E ratio hits lowest since Oct 2013
* Market seen range-bound ahead of France, Germany GDP
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Aug 13 European stocks gained ground in
early trade on Wednesday, helped by forecast-beating results
from bellwethers such as Swiss Life and Salzgitter
.
However, worries over the Ukrainian crisis and weak economic
data from Asia limited the market's rebound from a recent sharp
slide.
Shares in Swiss Life rose 3.5 percent after Switzerland's
largest dedicated life insurer beat expectations with a slight
rise in first-half net income, buoyed by a strong performance in
its home market.
E.ON rose 4.9 percent after Germany's biggest
utility posted better-than-expected results, although core
earnings fell, hit in part by a weak economy and currency in
Russia, the group's main foreign market.
At 0814 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,325.73 points, trimming
recent steep losses. The benchmark index is still down about 5
percent since mid-June.
"The market is range-bound for now, with the focus on the
tense situation in Ukraine, as well as on GDP figures for
Germany and France due tomorrow," said Alexandre Baradez, chief
market analyst at IG France.
"There's a lot of confusion about the Russian humanitarian
convoy heading to Ukraine. People fear that if blocked, it could
give Russia an excuse to send troops to Ukraine."
A Russian convoy of trucks carrying tonnes of humanitarian
aid was heading for eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, where
government forces are closing in on pro-Russian rebels, but Kiev
has said it would not allow the vehicles to enter Ukraine.
Fighting in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia, a
major energy supplier to Europe, have muddied the forecasts of a
number of multinationals including Henkel, Adidas
and Rheinmetall.
Germany's DAX share index has been particularly
hard hit, losing as much as 11 percent between mid-June and last
week.
The German market's underperformance has dragged down the
average price-to-earnings ratio of local shares to a level not
seen since October 2013, according to data from Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
The MSCI Germany index trades at 12 times
expected earnings while the MSCI Europe trades
at 13.6 times earnings, making Germany's P/E ratio relative to
Europe the cheapest in nearly 10 years.
The DAX was up 1 percent on Wednesday, while France's CAC 40
was up 0.9 percent and UK's FTSE 100 index was
0.1 percent higher.
Salzgitter, Germany's second-biggest steelmaker,
gained 2.4 percent after reporting an unexpected second-quarter
pretax profit as cost cuts at the group helped offset the
effects of overcapacity in Europe's steel market.
On the macro front, data showed the amount of money flowing
into China's economy slowed to the lowest level in nearly six
years in July, while Japan's economy suffered its biggest
contraction since the devastating March 2011 earthquake in the
April-June quarter.
Today's European research round-up
