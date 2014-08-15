LONDON Aug 15 European shares turned negative on Friday afternoon, with traders citing a report that Ukraine troops had attacked and destroyed part of a Russian armed convoy.

A Ukraine military spokesman said Ukrainian forces had engaged and partially destroyed part of the convoy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,325.40 points at 1459 GMT, well below an earlier high of 1,340.88. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel Laurent)