LONDON, Sept 16 European equity markets edged
lower on Tuesday, keeping within their recent range while
mergers & acquisitions activity took centre stage after a wave
of bids.
France's Orange fell 0.7 percent after saying late
on Monday it reached a deal to buy Spanish fixed line
telecommunications operator Jazztel, whose shares
surged 6 percent.
Italian defence group Finmeccanica rose 0.7
percent after saying it has received four non-binding offers for
its railway units Ansaldo STS, up 1.1 percent, and
AnsaldoBreda.
At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,379.16 points. The
index has been trading sideways before Scotland votes on
independence and the U.S. Federal Reserve holds its latest
policy meeting, with both events due later this week.
