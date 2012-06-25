* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.8 percent * Nervousness ahead of European Union summit * Growth-linked shares suffer the most By Atul Prakash LONDON, June 25 European shares fell for a third straight session on Monday, with muted expectations that this week's European Union summit will yield significant measures to tackle the euro zone crisis prompting investors to cut exposure to riskier assets. Equity sectors linked to growth were the top decliners, with automobile , construction and technology shares falling 0.7 to 1.1 percent. At 0854 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 994.12 points. It fell 1.2 percent in the past two sessions on worries about faltering economic growth and the persisting debt crisis. The market focus was on the June 28-29 summit, when European leaders are expected to discuss specific steps towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund, according to a document prepared for the meeting. Analysts do not expect a breakthrough. "It's difficult to see too big a jump forward from these meetings because we have had so many until now. The past experience tells us not to expect a significant amount of news," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. "It's a very much politically-oriented market and that makes it very difficult for investors," he said. As well as progress towards a banking union, the summit is also expected to discuss the need for a more integrated budget policy, steps required for deeper economic integration, and how to retain "democratic legitimacy" if countries give up some sovereignty. But Don Fitzgerald, fund manager of European equities at Tocqueville Finance, which manages $2.2 billion, remained sceptical. "Macroeconomic data has been weakening for the past few months and Spain is still having difficulty financing its deficits at economical levels. I would not expect a miracle from the EU summit. Any moves will be very evolutionary in nature at best." NERVOUSNESS AHEAD OF EARNINGS SEASON Analysts said investors were also nervous ahead of the second quarter earnings season. Sluggish growth in Europe and a slowdown in the pace of economic recovery in the United States have hurt margins and profitability, with analysts suggesting that investors should buy when the market corrects and look for companies that have done well in difficult times and continued to pay a dividend. "Any upside in share prices will be limited. However, on sensible corrections, investors should be looking to buy the dips and increase cyclically exposed stocks, but not in an aggressive (way) ...just yet," Mike Jarman, chief market strategist at H2O Markets, said. Fitzgerald also said that given current valuations, it was probably too late to raise cash or pile into defensives. "I feel that there may be better entry points over the summer," he said. Data from EPFR Global showed European equity funds posted their fifth straight week of outflows last week, although the overall redemptions were limited by $869 million committed to German Equity Funds by institutional investors. Among individual movers, Shire fell 11.2 percent after U.S. regulators ruled against the company in a battle over generic copies of its hyperactivity drug Adderall XR, approving a cut-price version of the medicine from Watson Pharmaceuticals' Actavis unit.