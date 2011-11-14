BRIEF-India's NSE bank index rises after RBI says identifies 12 large defaulters
* India's BSE Bank index 0.33 percent higher in pre-open trade after rbi says to start bankruptcy proceedings against 12 large loan defaulters
PARIS Nov 14 Financial spreadbetters expect the leading European benchmark indexes to rise on Monday, extending the previous session's rally as investors bet new leaders in Italy and Greece will speed up reforms to tackle the two countries' debt problems.
Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open around 28 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to open 63 points higher, or up 1 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to open 30 points higher, or up 1 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
Jun 14 The following are the details of Indian State Government Securities Issued for the year 2017/18. Auction Security State Notified Competitive Competitive Competitive Cutoff WtdAvg Date Amt* Bids Recd Bids Accepted Partial Yld Yld No. Amt* No. Amt* Allotment (%) (%) ------ -------- ------- -------- ------------- ----------- --------- ---- -----