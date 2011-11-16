PARIS Nov 16 European stocks pared early losses and turned slightly positive on Wednesday morning, halting a two-day retreat ahead of Italy's announcement of a technocrat-led cabinet and a confidence vote on Greece's new coalition.

At 0825 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 972.18 points in choppy trade. Italy's FTSE MIB index was up 1.3 percent, bouncing after recent sharp losses. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)