LONDON, March 28 European equity markets weakened on Wednesday as the boost given by speculation over further Federal Reserve monetary easing faded and investors became jittery once again about Spain's finances.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 fell 1.99 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,081.55 by 0711 GMT, extending its 0.5 percent drop from the previous session, while Spain's IBEX led regional fallers, down 0.4 percent.

Traders pointed out that FTSEurofirst index could be hit by more profit-taking, having jumped about 8 percent in the year to date, on track to record its best first-quarter performance since 1998.

Spain returned to the forefront of traders' minds as the government gets set to unveil later in the week a budget which will include around 20 billion euros in savings -- without breaking its promise to not raise income tax or value added tax.

"Fundamentally there are still unanswered questions about some of these European countries. Unless we hear a guaranteed QE3 from Bernanke, (the market) might be a little bit choppy for the next week or so," Mark Priest, trader at ETX Capital, said.