LONDON May 4 Europe's top shares fell early on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data and a potentially tumultuous weekend for European politics, which sees elections in France and Greece, while banks weakened after results from BNP Paribas.

FTSEurofirst 300 was down 5.27 points, or 0.5 percent at 1,039.12 by 0705 GMT. On Thursday, the market surrendered early gains to close broadly flat after weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh central bank measures to boost growth overshadowed reassuring company earnings.

"Securing a longer-term recovery in the global economy needs more than repeated quick fixes from monetary policy. That point was reinforced by the ECB yesterday," Ian Williams, equity analyst at Peel Hunt, said.

"Investors now face the modest hurdle of the U.S. payrolls numbers before the weekend allows some time for contemplation," he said.

Punters braced themselves for more economic data on Friday from the world's biggest economy with U.S. non farm payrolls, which widely missed expectations last month, due out at 1230 GMT.

However, irrespective of how the jobs figure turns out, traders may look to lighten up on risk ahead of the weekend's French and Greek elections.

BNP Paribas fell 1.2 percent after first-quarter results, while RBS bucked the weaker trend, up 1.3 percent, after it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet.