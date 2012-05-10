LONDON May 10 European shares rallied early on
Thursday, having hit four-month lows in the previous session,
but trading looks set to be choppy as investors' weighed up the
attractiveness of cheap equities against overhanging European
debt and global growth problems.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 3.35 points, or
0.3 percent at 1,017.81 by 0704 GMT, having closed at its lowest
level since Jan. 9 on Wednesday as growing political uncertainty
in Greece and concerns over the Spanish financial system hit
markets.
"On an historical basis stocks remain cheap, certainly
relative to other asset classes, but governments in Europe must
restore investors' faith in their ability to contain the debt
crisis and guide the euro zone back onto a stable footing, if
equities are to recover long-term," Jimmy Yates, head of
equities at CMC Markets, said.
Spain's beaten-down IBEX rebounded furthest early
on, up 1.3 percent, as the bank-heavy index rallied after the
country's government stepped in to take over Bankia, Spain's
fourth biggest lender, in an attempt to dispel concerns over its
ability to clean up the financial sector four years after the
banks were hit by a property market crash.