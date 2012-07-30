PARIS, July 30 European stocks extended early gains on Monday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 hitting a four-month high, on hopes the European Central Bank will announce new measures to ease the tension surrounding the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.

At 0729 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.9 percent at 1,066.42 points, a level not seen since early April, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 1.1 percent at 2,327.46 points, breaking above a key resistance level, its 200-day moving average.