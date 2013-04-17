US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
PARIS, April 17 European shares pared early gains and turned flat on Wednesday morning as heavyweight miners resumed their recent sell-off, falling along with metal prices, dragged by jitters over demand growth.
At 0732 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,163.78 points.
Lonmin was down 3.2 percent, Rio Tinto down 2.2 percent and Xstrata down 1.4 percent.
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.