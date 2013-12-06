PARIS Dec 6 European stocks rose in early trade on Friday, halting a sharp four-day sell-off, as investors await U.S. jobs data, seeking clues on the outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.

At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,264.55 points, after losing more than 3 percent in four days.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT, are expected to have increased by 180,000 last month while the unemployment rate is seen falling. That could bring the Fed a step closer to starting to trim its massive quantitative easing programme this month or next.

Shares in fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan featured among the top losers, down 5.3 percent after Nestle launched the sale of its entire 10 percent stake via an institutional private placement.