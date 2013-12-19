PARIS Dec 19 European shares rose early on
Thursday, mirroring sharp gains on Wall Street after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it would modestly trim its stimulus
programme and recommitted to low interest rates.
Shares in Saab AB were the top gainers in Europe,
jumping 24 percent after Brazil awarded a $4.5 billion contract
to Saab to supply the country's air force with 36 new Gripen NG
fighters by 2020.
Deutsche Telekom also rallied, up 2.3 percent
after sources told Reuters U.S. group Dish was
considering making a bid for T-Mobile US, majority
owned by Deutsche Telekom.
At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.2 percent at 1,274.36 points
Investors took the Fed's decision to trim its bond buying by
$10 billion to $75 billion a month as a modest step and one the
U.S. economy could easily withstand, while the central bank also
made its forward guidance more dovish.
Tempering the long-awaited cut in the its massive asset
purchasing programme, the Fed suggested its key interest rate
would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised.
Following the Fed's decision, the Dow Jones industrial
average surged 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 gained
1.7 percent, both hitting record closing highs.