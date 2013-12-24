PARIS Dec 24 European stocks were steady at the
open on Tuesday, halting a four-session rally, while trading
during the shortened session was set to be quiet with many stock
markets such as Germany, Switzerland and Italy closed for the
Christmas break.
At 0802 GMT, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.03
percent, France's CAC 40 flat, and Spain's IBEX
up 0.05 percent.
London's stock market will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday,
while Euronext markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Brussels
will close at 1300 GMT. Madrid's market will also close at 1300
GMT.
With just a few sessions remaining before the end of the
year, European shares have gained about 15 percent so far in
2013, boosted in part by central banks' massive liquidity
injections as well as an improvement in economic data from both
Europe and the United States.
"The rally should continue next year, Europe still has a big
potential for a catch-up rally versus Wall Street," Saxo Bank
sales trader Andrea Tueni said.