PARIS Jan 10 European shares rose in early
trade on Friday, reversing the previous session's losses with
markets on the euro zone periphery adding to brisk gains made so
far this year.
Sentiment was boosted by a surge in Chinese imports,
although the market's gains could be limited ahead of the U.S.
monthly jobs report that may shed light on the outlook for the
federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
At 0806 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,322.58 points, with
Spain's IBEX up 0.9 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB
up 0.7 percent.
Shares in mining and metal groups bucked the trend, with Rio
Tinto down 1 percent and Norsk Hydro down 1.3
percent, after U.S. aluminium major Alcoa Inc posted a
massive quarterly loss and issued an outlook for stagnant growth
in global aluminum demand.