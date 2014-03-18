PARIS, March 18 European shares turned positive, the yen dipped and Bunds hit an intraday low on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said it does not want to seize more of Ukraine after approving plans to make Crimea part of Russia.

"Don't believe those who try to frighten you with Russia and who scream that other regions will follow after Crimea," Putin said. "We do not want a partition of Ukraine, we do not need this."

At 1150 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,303.17 points.

German Bund futures reversed gains to hit the day's low of 143.09, down 15 ticks from the previous close.

The safe-haven yen gave up earlier gains to trade flat against the dollar at 101.75 yen per dollar. The euro was slightly higher at 141.70 yen having earlier traded at a low of 140.75 in the European session.