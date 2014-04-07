PARIS, April 7 European stocks fell in early
trading on Monday, halting their brisk three-week rally and
tracking a selloff on Wall Street on Friday where a number of
high-growth companies mostly in the tech and biotech tumbled.
Losses were cushioned, however, as M&A activity in Europe
fuelled hopes of further consolidation.
Switzerland's Holcim unveiled an all-share deal to
buy France's Lafarge on Monday to create the world's
biggest cement maker with combined sales of 32 billion euros
($44 billion). Holcim shares were up 5.6 percent while Lafarge
gained 3.8 percent.
Numericable jumped 15 percent after winning a
fierce month-long bidding war against mobile rival Bouygues
for the prize of SFR as Vivendi announced it
had decided to go with Numericable's offer. Bouygues shares were
down 6.2 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)