PARIS, April 8 European shares inched up early
on Tuesday, halting the previous session's sell-off, but gains
were limited following further losses on Wall Street, where
investors continued to dump Internet stocks and switch into
defensive sectors.
At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,338.16 points, after
losing 1.3 percent on Monday.
Wall Street's Dow Jones industrial average fell 1
percent on Monday and the S&P 500 lost 1.1 percent. The
Nasdaq, home of tech and biotech companies, lost 1.2
percent, posting its worst three-day decline since November
2011.
"It's too early buy the dip. We need to see the start of the
earnings season in the U.S. first. If the results are showing
improvements in the micro space, then the market could rebound,
but we're not there yet," said David Thebault, head of
quantitative sales trading at Global Equities, in Paris.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)