(Deletes extraneous word from first paragraph)

PARIS, April 14 European stocks extended last week's retreat on Monday after late losses on Wall Street and as tensions in Ukraine flared again.

By 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,308.17 points, having fallen 3 percent last week.

Ukraine gave pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist operation" by its armed forces, while the UN's Security Council held an emergency session on Sunday night to discuss the crisis.

Glencore Xstrata bucked the trend, gaining 1.1 percent after selling its interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to a Chinese consortium in a $6 billion cash deal, making it one of China's largest mining acquisitions for years. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Louise Ireland)