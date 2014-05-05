PARIS May 5 European shares inched lower in
early trade on Monday, as soft Chinese manufacturing data and
tensions in Ukraine weighed on sentiment.
Volumes were expected to be thin as the UK market was closed
for a public holiday.
At 0705 GMT, the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index was down 0.5 percent, at 3,163.29 points.
The final reading of China's HSBC/Markit purchasing managers
index (PMI) for April came in at 48.1, lower than a preliminary
reading of 48.3 but up slightly from an eight-month low of 48.0
in March. Output and new orders contracted in April, and new
export orders slipped back into contraction after a recovery the
previous month, the survey found.
Tensions in Ukraine were also at the forefront of investors'
minds, after pro-Russian militants stormed a Ukrainian police
station in Odessa on Sunday and freed nearly 70 fellow
activists.
Shares in Spain's Repsol fell 0.8 percent after El
Confidencial reported that Mexican state oil firm Pemex has
hired Credit Agricole to sell its stake of just over 9 percent
in the oil major.
