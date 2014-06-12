PARIS, June 12 European shares inched up in early trade on Thursday, although gains were limited by a dip in resource-related shares on renewed concerns over the pace of global growth.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,392.94 points.

Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were both down 1.4 percent. A cut by the World Bank of its global growth forecast prompted investors to book recent lofty gains on Wall Street on Wednesday.

Stock markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon were down early on Thursday. Euronext market operator said that, following a technical glitch, the cash market pre-opening started at 0700 GMT, and the market opening auction would start at 0730 GMT. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)