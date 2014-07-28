PARIS, July 28 European stocks rose in early trade on Monday, regaining their poise after a drop in the previous session, with Ryanair surging 5 percent after the airline boosted its annual profit outlook.

Europe's biggest budget airline lifted its outlook after posting a sharp rise in quarterly net income, coming in the wake of profit warnings by rivals Air France-KLM and Lufthansa.

At 0702 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,375.23 points, after losing 0.7 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Francesco Canepa)