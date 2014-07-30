PARIS, July 30 European shares dipped in early
trade on Wednesday, with Total falling on worries over
its investments in Russia and after posting a drop in profits.
Shares in the French oil major dropped 2.6 percent after
revealing that it stopped buying shares in Russia's Novatek
the day of the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight
over Ukraine.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,372.21 points, after
gaining 0.3 percent on Tuesday.
Bucking the trend, Peugeot surged 6.7 percent
after the carmaker arrowed its first-half loss and posted the
first positive contribution from its core auto division in three
years.
Investors also awaited U.S. growth figures for the second
quarter, due at 1230 GMT, as well as the conclusion of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and its statement set
to be released at 18:00 GMT.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)